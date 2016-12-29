Resource officer sentenced to jail after gun fired inside school

The Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office has been appointed as a special prosecutor in the case of a local deputy who fired a gun inside a Mid-Michigan school, hitting a teacher in the neck.

A school resource officer was sentenced to one month in jail after he accidentally fired his gun inside a Mid-Michigan school.

Adam Brown, 51, was accused of firing the weapon inside a school and trying to hide the evidence.

The Tuscola County Prosecutor's Office said on Nov. 11 at 12:30 p.m. Brown was inside a classroom at Bay City Western alone when he tried to test the trigger pull pressure on his backup revolver.

The gun discharged, sending a round through a wall and into a classroom with 30 students and a teacher. Investigators said the bullet bounced around three times, before striking a teacher in the jaw. The teacher suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said Brown then failed to tell anyone it was he who accidentally fired the shot, even after the school went into "secure mode" for 90 minutes.

Brown was accused of also trying to discard the round, which was eventually found by a police dog.

Police said Brown has been a school resource officer at Bay City Western for 20 years.

On April 13 Brown plead guilty to tampering with evidence and careless discharge of a weapon causing injury.

He was sentenced to one month in jail on May 22.

