Man named in Colorado murder warrant arrested in Michigan

A 19-year-old man named in a Colorado murder warrant has been arrested in southwestern Michigan by officers investigating a possible kidnapping.

Michigan State Police troopers and police in Three Rivers arrested two men Wednesday evening at an apartment complex.

The 19-year-old initially gave police a false name, but later told them his correct name. Authorities in Michigan later learned about the Colorado warrant and confirmed the man's identity with police in Colorado Springs.

He is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. Three Rivers is south of Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.