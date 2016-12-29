Dates announced for January mobile food bank stops

Flint families can get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for January at locations throughout Flint.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Each family will receive nutritional food such as tuna, baked beans, cereal and fresh items such as potatoes and carrots.

The program began in February as part of Gov. Rick Snyder's $28 million supplemental budget request for Flint and is continuing with state funding in the fiscal year 2017 budget.

Flint families have received more than 2 million pounds of food through the project.

Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last.

Upcoming dates are:

Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. Hispanic Tech Center, 2101 Lewis St.

Friday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. My Brother's Keeper, 101 N. Grand Traverse St.

Saturday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m. Faith Gospel Temple, 1525 Kent St.

Thursday, Jan.12, at 10 a.m. Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road.

Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.

Tuesday Jan. 17, at 11 a.m. North End Soup Kitchen, 735 E. Stewart Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, at noon St. Michael Catholic Church, 609 E. Fifth Ave.

Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. Hispanic Tech Center, 2101 Lewis St.

Friday, Jan. 20, at noon St. Luke's New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

Friday, Jan. 20, at noon United Methodist Community Center, 4601 Clio Road.

Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. Flint Muslim Food Pantry, 4400 S. Saginaw St.

Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. New Birth Church, 3918 Blackington Ave.

Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road.

Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.