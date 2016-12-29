Police ID victim, driver after joke turns deadly

Authorities say what started out as a joke on a country road led to the death of a local man.

It happened Thursday morning just after 2:30 a.m. on E. Freeland Road near Five Mile in Midland County's Mount Haley Township.

Investigators told TV5 a Chevy pickup with at least three people inside pulled over so one of the occupants could relieve himself. When he got out, the driver drove forward for a short distance as a joke.

The victim, 23-year-old Evan Ross Willman of Wheeler, ran to the vehicle and jumped on the hood, police said. The driver, 22-year-old Michael Robert Humphrey of Midland Township, then pulled forward before hitting the brakes, causing Willman to fall onto the road where he struck his head.

A passenger in the pickup, a 25-year-old Marlette man, attempted to provide medical assistance but Willman died at the scene.

Humphrey was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death.

He was taken to the Midland County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

>>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<<

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.