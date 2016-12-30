Police: Man hit by two vehicles while crossing street

A man is recovering after being hit by two vehicles on Flint's west side.

Investigators said the 34-year-old Flint man was crossing the street near West Court and Downey about 5:30 p.m. Thursday when he was hit.

He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he's said to be in good condition.

Both vehicles remained on scene, police said.

