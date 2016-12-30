Man wounded by Detroit police after firing at officers - WNEM TV 5

Man wounded by Detroit police after firing at officers

DETROIT (AP) -

A 20-year-old man has been wounded during a shootout with Detroit police.

Police were pursuing a vehicle Thursday evening that matched the description of one involved in an earlier armed robbery.

Four men jumped out of the vehicle on the city's east side. One of the men opened fire at officers. Police returned fire. No officers were struck.

The man continued fleeing and later was found inside a nearby home. The other suspects still were being sought.

