Police: Infant found unresponsive rushed to hospital

Authorities are investigating after an infant boy was found unresponsive.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Wyoming in Flint about 10:54 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The child was rushed to Hurley Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Officials have not released the circumstances surrounding the boy's condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Troy Simpson at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

