VIDEO: Husband, wife safe after fire destroys Mid-Michigan home

A fire ripped through a Midland County home early Friday morning.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. at a home on West Pine River Road in Porter Township.

Investigators said the fire appeared to start in a bedroom. They believe the fire may have been electrical, but the investigation is still ongoing.

A husband and wife were inside the home at the time and fire officials said they continued to run in and out of the home trying to save items. The husband was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The home is located in a rural area of the county and firefighters had to truck water to the scene because there was no hydrant nearby.

Multiple fire departments were called in to battle the blaze. Officials believe the home is a total loss.

