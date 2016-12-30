Semi fire reported on I-75

A semi fire was reported on I-75 in Genesee County Friday morning.

It happened about 11:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near US-23 in Mundy Township.

MDOT reports the center and right southbound lanes were closed on I-75 at the US-23 split while firefighters battled the blaze.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

