Reward offered in case of missing woman

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location of a woman who has been missing for three years.

Jina Collins was reported missing on Dec. 31, 2013. She was last seen on Flint’s south side near Pettibone Avenue and Fenton Road.

Collins was wearing jeans, boots and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that helps solve the case.

If you have information, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.