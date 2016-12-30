Reward offered in case of missing woman - WNEM TV 5

Reward offered in case of missing woman

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Crime Stoppers Source: Crime Stoppers

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location of a woman who has been missing for three years.

Jina Collins was reported missing on Dec. 31, 2013. She was last seen on Flint’s south side near Pettibone Avenue and Fenton Road.

Collins was wearing jeans, boots and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that helps solve the case.

If you have information, call 1-800-422-JAIL. 

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.