Autopsy set for mummified body found in Detroit garage

Autopsy set for mummified body found in Detroit garage

DETROIT (AP) -

A mummified body found face down in the back seat of a car in a Detroit garage will be examined by a specialist to determine age, gender and cause of death.

An autopsy by a University of Michigan anthropologist is set for Tuesday.

The Detroit Free Press reports the body was discovered by a man interested in buying the property. He spotted it in a car. Authorities describe the remains as a skeleton dressed in pants, shirt and a sweater.

Police say tenants who lived at the home told officers they never entered the garage because the property owner told them they couldn't use it.

