UPDATE: Police ID man killed crossing Dort Highway

Authorities have identified a man killed after being hit by a truck while crossing a highway in Flint last week.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 on S. Dort Highway near Eldon Baker.

Investigators said 48-year-old Michael Sean Miller was crossing eastbound across Dort Highway between Mohawk Street and Eldon Baker Drive when he when he was hit by a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.

The driver of the pickup, a 69-year-old Flint man, was not hurt.

Officials said speed and alcohol were not factors in respect to the driver of the pickup, however it's possible Miller may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash they said.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

