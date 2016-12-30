Star Wars fans remember late Carrie Fisher at hockey game

Friday was Star Wars night at the Flint Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit game.

However, this year's Star Wars night came with a more somber tone as many fans remembered the late Carrie Fisher.

"I was actually devastated," said Sean Baumgartner. "I was 10-years-old when Star Wars first came out. She was my hero from the very beginning."

Star Wars fans worse costumes, themed shirts and even the iconic Princess Leia hairstyle. Their minds focused on the famed Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia.

Fisher suffered a heart attack and passed away on Tuesday at the age of 60.

"Carrie passing was really hard. She was the youngest of the three main original cast members," said John Solomon, fan.

While the legacy of the Star Wars series continues to live on, fans said those who made it what it was will never be forgotten.

"Carrie Fisher was really our princess. She will always be royalty to all of us forever," Solomon said.

