MSU jumps out early, beats Northwestern

MSU jumps out early, beats Northwestern

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Alvin Ellis III scored 16 points, Cassius Winston had 15 and Nick Ward added 11 as Michigan State made the most of a fast start in a 61-52 win over Northwestern on Friday night.
   It was the third win in a row for the Spartans (10-5, 2-0 Big Ten), who led 28-9 in the first half before Northwestern got going. The Wildcats finished the half on a 20-8 run to pull to 36-29 at the break.
   Sanjay Lumpkin's 3-pointer early in the second half cut the Spartans' lead to four, 36-32.  Michigan State led 48-44 with 11:29 left and the Wildcats didn't get closer.
   Michigan State shot 42.9 percent from the floor (21 of 49), while hitting just 4 of 17 3-point tries.
   Vic Law had 16 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern (12-3, 1-1), while Scottie Lindsey added 11 points.

