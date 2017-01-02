2 killed, 5 others hurt in New Year's Eve crash

Two people were killed over the weekend after authorities say a vehicle ran a stop sign and slammed into a car carrying five other people.

It happened Saturday, Dec. 31 in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township at Broomfield and S. Leaton Roads.

The victims were a 63-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, both from the Detroit suburb of Center Line.

Police did not immediately release information about the five victims in the other car.

Right now, the extent of their injuries is unclear.

