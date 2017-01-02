Man killed in fiery crash - WNEM TV 5

Man killed in fiery crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
LAPEER COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Police say a 21-year-old man is dead after his vehicle rolled over and caught fire.

It happened Sunday, Jan. 1 on Otter Lake Road in Lapeer County’s Deerfield Township.

Investigators said the driver lost control and the car rolled several times before going up in flames.

It’s believed the driver was speeding and had been drinking, authorities said.

