Man killed in fiery crash

Police say a 21-year-old man is dead after his vehicle rolled over and caught fire.

It happened Sunday, Jan. 1 on Otter Lake Road in Lapeer County’s Deerfield Township.

Investigators said the driver lost control and the car rolled several times before going up in flames.

It’s believed the driver was speeding and had been drinking, authorities said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.