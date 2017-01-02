Two men hurt in New Year's crash

Authorities say two men could face charges after a crash on New Year's Day.

Deputies with the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office were called to McKenzie Hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1 at about 4 a.m. to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving two people.

Investigators said the two patients had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle after a crash on Frieburger Road, north of Shabbona Road in Argyle Township.

During their investigation, the deputies found a 1990 Chevy pickup driven by a 25-year-old Deckerville man was heading southbound on Frieburger Road when the driver lost control and went into a ditch on the east side of the road.

The pickup rolled over into a field, ejecting the driver.

His passenger, a 22-year-old Sandusky man, was also hurt.

Both men were taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle, and the driver was later airlifted to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.

Police said alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash and neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seat belts.

The names of the driver and passenger are not being released at this time and they may face further charges, police said.

