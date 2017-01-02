Report: Michigan struggling to recruit law enforcement

It seems police departments across the state are having trouble filling their ranks.

According to the Detroit News, experts said there's a recruit shortage that could affect Michigan communities for years.

In fact, they're even calling it a crisis.

Michigan law enforcement officers numbered more than 22,000 back in 2001. Now, there's just more than 18,000.

Experts said many departments can't afford to hire more recruits because of economic issues like falling property taxes and recent attacks against police nationwide make open positions less attractive.

