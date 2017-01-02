Big changes for Michigan laws in 2017

As the new year gets underway, you may have to dig deeper into your wallet to fill up your gas tank. Some of you may get help shelling out the extra crash, though, thanks to a boost in your paycheck.

With 2017 officially here, the state now has a few new rules and regulations on the books with several of them effecting your money.

You can expect to pay higher taxes the next time you are at the pump and spend more to renew your license plate.

Effective Sunday, the gas tax of 19 cents a gallon will increase by seven cents. The vehicle registration fee will also rise 20 percent.

Lawmakers approved the increases nearly 14 months ago to improve Michigan’s aging roads and bridges.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, 38 percent of Michigan’s roadways are in poor to mediocre condition and more than a fourth of the state’s bridges are deficient or “functionally obsolete.”

On the other hand, some people will end up with more cash in their pockets as the state of Michigan increases the minimum wage.

The minimum hourly wage is now raised to $8.90 an hour, unless you are under the age of 18.

This was part of a four-year incremental increase established back in 2004.

Federally, the minimum wage hasn't been changed since 2009 when it was bumped to $7.25. Michigan is one of 29 states ahead of the federal government in raising wages with the average price of living.

The rates were previously increased in 2014 and 2016 as well. There is still one more wage hike on the horizon. Come January of 2018, the minimum wage will be raised to $9.25.

Also starting Sunday, Michigan's Amber Alert will only be issued for cases of child abductions. Previously the amber alert could've been issued if a person was simply missing.

Now, missing person cases that don't meet the revised Amber Alert requirements will be issued as an Endangered Missing Advisory.

