'Getting fit' tops the list of New Year's resolutions

With a new year comes new resolutions and for many years getting fit has topped the list. We’re already seeing that 2017 is no different.

“We started to hit that trend where we were gaining memberships in the last couple of weeks. They’ve skyrocketed,” said Larry McGrady, owner of Onelife Fitness in Vassar.

McGrady said the spike in memberships around this time of the year is nothing new.

“I’ve been in the fitness industry for 17 years now. I’ve seen this since the time I broke in and started,” he said.

McGrady said he’s happy it’s happening, though.

“From a business standpoint, I love seeing it because I want this place to be here for my community,” he said.

Of course, the benefits people see from going to the gym and leading a healthier lifestyle.

“I love to see people active, to see them doing something for themselves and when you see that and you see when someone comes in with the excitement about wanting to make that lifestyle change for themselves - to me that's more rewarding than any amount of money that a business could make,” McGrady said.

Vicki Bell and Tammy Basset, who visit the gym on the regular, said although it is more crowded this time of year they're happy to see others taking control of their own fitness.

“Just stick with it, gotta do it,” they said.

Now the cold truth, according to the fitness industry, is 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions disappear by the second week of February.

