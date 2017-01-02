Volunteers build ramp for man battling bone cancer

In life we are all hopeful to know a helping hand nearby - someone who you can count on to help you were you can't do for yourself.

That's the type of guy the family of 56-year-old Daniel Dowker said he is.

“He does yard work for other people for free and just to help them out. He does my neighbors lawns or whoever can't get out of the house and shovel,” daughter Emily Dowker said.

Now Daniel is the one in need of a helping hand.

Dowker is battling bone cancer, after beating cancer of the esophagus earlier this year.

Now, it's hard for the 56-year-old to get around, much less to help others.

One of biggest challenges of the day is leaving the house. Climbing up and down the stairs has become a monumental task.

"Oh yea, he's got his cane but it's still pretty difficult to get his legs up there because of the bone cancer,” Emily said.

Volunteers are now working to build Dowker a new wheelchair accessible ramp.

He’s currently undergoing chemotherapy at the Cancer Treatment Center of America but when he returns home, his life will be easier.

The all-around handyman will be able to get up and away from the thing he hates doing the most, sitting around the house.

"He's not liking it. He's always up and going. He's never sitting for too long and now that he can't do all that he's kind of getting irritated by it but he has to learn to cope until he's better,” Emily said.

His good deeds are being reciprocated by the hands of staff from members First Credit Union and Home Depot in Midland.

Thanks to them, the man who is always giving breaks is now catching one.

“It's kinda nice having the favor returned,” Emily said.

