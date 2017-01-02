Mid-Michigan hospitals welcome first babies of 2017

We're getting a closer look at some of the world's newest faces.

In Saginaw, Kim and Mike LeMire of Bay City welcomed their little bundle of joy just after midnight at Covenant Hospital.

Baby Jayce came into the world at 12:10 New Year's day, weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces and he was 19.5 inches long.

Teriah Johnson was the first baby born at Hurley in Flint to mother Monique Williams.

The baby girl was born at 7:58 Sunday morning.

"I didn't expect her to be the first baby of the year because i had her at 7:58, so i thought for sure somebody else had already had the New Year baby and they called and found out and they said 'shes the new year baby!' and i was like, 'really? nobody else has had a baby?'" Williams said.

Healthy and happy, Teriah was born weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Not long after, Carter Gray of Flint was born at Grand Blanc's Genesys Hospital.

He joined the world at 10:48 Sunday morning weighing 9 pounds, 7 ounces

>>>Slideshow: First babies of 2017<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.