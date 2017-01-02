'Not losing hope': Search continues for missing, deaf dog

A lost dog in need of medical attention is still missing.

His name is Rocky. Not only is the aging pup blind, but he’s unable to walk without medication for his hip.

After disappearing in the woods of northern Midland, his family is searching non-stop. They’re staying hopeful, but fearing the worst.

“Just devastation. I mean, he doesn’t deserve this,” Jenny Hearns said.

Hearns’ reality is every pet owner’s worst nightmare.

Her four-legged loved one has been missing since Friday night. The dog was out on a walk with one of Hearns’ family members. Somehow, Rocky became separated from his guide.

His whereabouts are now a mystery.

"He's almost 14 and can't hardly walk and I want him back,” Hearns said.

Hearns said Rocky is deaf, making a challenging search even more difficult.

"He does need vet treatment. He's been getting treatment for his arthritis so it's imperative that he gets further treatments. And he's probably hypothermic he needs some warmth,” Sylvia Gilvydis said.

Gilvydis is president of Smart Paws. It’s a local animal rescue in the Midland area.

Gilvydis has been helping with the search, which is contained to a wooded area north of E. Letts Road in between Start Road to the west and Dublin Road to the east.

“It’s really imperative that people check their surrounding areas. Out buildings, porches, anything. Underneath porches that Rocky might’ve possible went to seek warmth. Just keep a lookout for him,” Gilvydis said.

As the search continues, Hearns continues to hold out hope. She desperately wants to be reunited with the dog she’s loved since 5th grade.

“I just miss his smile. I want to see his smile. I just want to hug him,” Hearns said.

Jeri Hodge, who coordinated the search party for Rocky, says the dog was still missing almost a week later. She said many of the volunteers who were helping earlier this week had to go back to work, but the family continues to search.

Hodge said they plan to coordinate a search party again this weekend.

If you have any information on Rocky’s whereabouts, call TV5 at 989-758-2044.

