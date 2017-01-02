Woman's small act of kindness for local mom goes viral

The story of a grandmother who paid it forward for an exhausted Mid-Michigan mom in need is going viral.

Kristin Sherman posted her story on the WNEM Facebook page Sunday.

In the post, Sherman said she went to a Meijer in Essexville to buy milk and a few other needed items and snacks for her family’s New Year’s party. The mother of two young boys said she barely escaped a meltdown at the store from her youngest when in the parking lot she dropped a gallon of milk.

“Now the milk I needed was splattered on the ground. It doesn't seem like a huge deal until you find yourself with two tired kids buckled in their seats, one crying parked almost at the end of the parking lot because it's NYE,” Sherman wrote.

Sherman said little did she know, a car parked across the aisle from her was watching.

“I placed the cart into the cart return next to that car. A woman got out and said I'm so sorry you spilled your milk. I'm a grandma I know how that is. Please let me go in and get you another one,” Sherman wrote.

Sherman said she graciously turned down the woman.

“I couldn't possibly make this ‘grandma’ do that for me,” she wrote.

Eventually, Sherman agreed. The woman told her to wait and she would be right back.

When she returned, not only did she bring the exhausted mother a gallon a milk, but also an additional gallon and a Meijer gift card.

Sherman said she offered to pay the woman, but she refused to take any money. All the mother could do was thank her and offer a hug.

“She has no idea what her act of kindness did for me. I was feeling exhausted and defeated for the most part this week and this stranger’s random act of kindness made me cry like a baby,” Sherman wrote.

Sherman’s post has been shared more than 3,000 times. She said she hopes to see less hate and more love in the new year.

“Thank you to the parking lot grandma. In 2017 I hope we can all be a little more like her,” she wrote.

