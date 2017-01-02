Police ID dine-and-dash couple that left $320 bill

Authorities have identified a couple who they say ‘dine and dashed’ at a Michigan restaurant after racking up a more than $300 bill.

Investigators said the couple dined Monday, Dec. 26 at the Chop House located on Monroe Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Around 8:15 p.m. the couple allegedly left the restaurant without paying their $320 bill, police said.

The man and woman were caught on the restaurant’s surveillance video and police said they were able to identify the pair thanks to tips from the community.

Officials said the case is still active and the investigation is ongoing.

