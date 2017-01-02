Millions search for hangover cures to start new year

Millions of Americans dragged themselves back to work Monday but if you, like many others, partied a little too hard coming into the new year you might have felt a little groggier than typical.

You always hear those crazy cures for a dreaded hangover -- cold showers, pots of coffee, greasy food, another drink in the morning - but what actually works?

"The serious headache, you know, I'd say the worst part of it, you know? And just kind of feeling queasy for at least a good day,” Marinell Schafer said.

Schafer described what it felt like to have a hangover many years ago. Even though her drinking days are a thing of the past, she's still around alcohol every day.

Schafer owns Diamond Jim's in Midland. During her career she's heard plenty of suggestions on how to deal with a hangover but she insists there's only one remedy that works.

"There's really one thing that helps you get over a hangover and that's time. So I think if anybody finds out what the real answer is they probably might be a millionaire,” Schafer said.

Others in Mid-Michigan have their own ways of getting over a hangover.

“Getting up going to Taco Bell and getting anything smothered in hot sauce and a Mountain Dew,” one person said.

"The best way is not to drink anything. But when I used to drink I would drink a lot of coffee and a lot of water before I went to bed,” another resident said.

"I would do lots of protein eggs the next day but the best way to get over a hangover is not get one. So not drinking works,” said another person.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

That's the thought of many at Diamond Jim's. Given the misery that hangovers bring Schafer wonders how any of us enjoy dealing with a headache and upset stomach.

"Not drinking to excess. Avoiding a hangover that would be what I would say. So that's how to avoid it,” Schafer said.

It may have been the common feeling among drinkers but just two years ago New Year’s day was officially deemed "National Hangover Day" by the Registrar of National Day Calendar.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.