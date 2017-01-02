Plans for new microbrewery raising spirits in Mid-Michigan

Plans for a new microbrewery and winery is raising spirits is downtown Bay City and plenty of expectation is already on tap.

After years of operation, the Steinhaus Tavern and attached Atrium restaurant went out of business last fall.

Now, plans are in the works to give new life to the building and that’s good news for the owner of St. Laurent Brothers Candy Store across the street from the building.

"We've heard none of the details yet but all of the news we've heard is nothing but positive. It's supposed to be an up and coming place with an event to go to with specialty beers is what we're hearing, and we can't wait for them to get open,” said Steve Frye, owner of St. Laurent Brothers.

Other neighbors of the vacant restaurant on N. Water Street are pretty excited over plans to put a microbrewery and restaurant inside the building.

TV5 reached out to company officials at Northern United Brewing Company in Dexter, Michigan but couldn't get a hold of them.

According to our radio partners WSGW, the brewing company has applied for several permits. The Michigan Liquor Control Commission asked Bay City to approve allowing a microbrewer license, a small wine maker license and a small distiller license with Sunday sales, an entertainment permit and outdoor service area.

Rick Windt has operated G.T. Homestead for years and he said the fact that a Michigan-based company is looking at moving next door is a plus.

"More and more customers like to support not only local but when it's Michigan or Michigan made or of Michigan, they're excited for that as well,” Windt said.

Northern United Brewing Company has locations in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Dexter and Traverse City.

