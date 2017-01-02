New police substation heading to Old Town

A Mid-Michigan community is preparing to welcome some new neighbors and nearby residents and businesses are happy to see them move in.

A new substation for both the Saginaw Police Department and Saginaw County Sheriff's office is opening up in Old Town Saginaw.

“They were doing construction on that building this week and summer and I wasn’t sure what would become of it and then when they finished they put the branding up for the substation and that’s when I noticed what it was,” said Kiva Tilford, who lives in Old Town.

The building used to be a Moose Lodge but then sat vacant for many years. Now, it's being put to good use.

Tilford, who lives just across the street from the new location, said she hasn't noticed too much trouble in the specific area but even so, she said the more protection the better.

“We already had a sufficient amount of police presence in the area on weekends and nights. I’ve always felt really safe so with that being there it just ups the level of safety,” she said.

Right around the corner is the Court Street Grill. The owner, Eric Phillips, said he thinks this new addition will ramp up business in the long run.

“It would be just better because people would know that they’re here and when they’re here it just makes it more comfortable about coming down here,” Phillips said.

Phillips also thinks that having more police around will help ease the stigma that Saginaw has carried for many years.

“I think it will be good down here because people are kind scared to come down here and I think that will help us get that fear away from everybody,” he said.

Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth has confirmed to TV5 that the new substation will be discussed in more detail at a press conference happening later this week.

In the meantime, we've reached out to Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspeil but we've yet to hear back.

The press conference will be held Wednesday. Not only will we learn more about the new substation, but Saginaw Police will also review crime stats for 2016.

On Friday, Flint Police will disclose their crime stats as well.

