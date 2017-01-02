Driver, passenger of vehicle fleeing police die in crash

Authorities say the driver and passenger of a vehicle fleeing Detroit police have been killed.

Dearborn police said in a release the minivan's passenger, a 23-year-old Redford Township man, died at the scene of Monday afternoon's crash in the neighboring suburb. The driver, a 23-year-old Detroit man, died at a hospital.

Police say the minivan, which was being pursued by at least one Detroit police cruiser, was struck by a car, lost control and then hit several parked vehicles. Two occupants of the moving car had minor injuries.

Dearborn police say the crash that started in Detroit remains under investigation. Detroit police spokeswoman Jennifer Moreno says the minivan came to officers' attention because it didn't have a license plate and the pursuit is being internally investigated.

