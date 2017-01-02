91-year-old Michigan woman's vodka recipe goes national

A Lansing grandmother has a kind of spirit one can truly appreciate...if you're 21 or older.

Hedy Steinbart, 91, has been infusing vodka with Michigan cherries for more than 60 years. It was a hit among family and friends but soon the rest of us can get a taste of it.

Oma's Cherry Infused Vodka goes up for sale online beginning Jan. 16 and will hit Michigan shelves in February.

It’s not a flavored drink, it's infused with cherries from an orchard near Traverse City and the recipe takes four months to come to fruition.

The final product is an 80-proof drink described by its distributor as having “a lush, rich cherry flavor.”

Marketing efforts will focus on Michigan and states where millennials are concentrated.

The suggested retail price is about $35 a bottle.

