25-year-old killed in shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Buena Vista.

It happened late Monday night in the 300 block of South 25th Street.

Investigators said the victim is a 25-year-old Buena Vista Township man. He was found injured at the scene, but later died at an area hospital, police said.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time. It is unclear how many people were involved in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 989-753-7790 or the tip line at 989-233-2363.

