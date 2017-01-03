Man kills donkey in domestic dispute

A Michigan man is behind bars after police say he hurt his girlfriend and killed her donkey.

It happened just across the Indiana border in Mishawaka.

Dispatchers said they got a 911 call on Sunday and hear the couple arguing. When police arrived, they found a miniature donkey bleeding from the head.

"This is the first time that I've been involved with somebody that has been in a domestic dispute and that an animal has actually been killed because of it," said Jane Bernard with the LaPorte County Small Animal Shelter.

The 50-year-old man, Olvydas Abromavicius, was arrested on domestic violence and animal cruelty charges.

