Man hit by vehicle crossing busy road

A man was hurt Monday night after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a busy road.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. in Saginaw County's Kochville Township.

Investigators said the 62-year-old Saginaw man was walking across Tittabawassee Road near Davis when he was hit.

At last check, he was in serious condition.

