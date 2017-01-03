Man hit by vehicle crossing busy road - WNEM TV 5

Man hit by vehicle crossing busy road

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A man was hurt Monday night after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a busy road. 

It happened about 8:30 p.m. in Saginaw County's Kochville Township. 

Investigators said the 62-year-old Saginaw man was walking across Tittabawassee Road near Davis when he was hit. 

At last check, he was in serious condition. 

