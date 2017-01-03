Charges against local doctor leave patients, tenants anxious

A local doctor is accused of running a pill mill out of his office.

Dr. Joseph Oesterling is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, delivering controlled substances and maintaining a drug house.

Oesterling is more than a doctor, though. He’s also a landlord.

Now, his tenants and patients are left wondering how those charges are going to affect them.

"We just recently found out that the building went into civil forfeiture so we're trying to find out whether he owns the building or Tuscola County's gonna own it,” said John Vasquez, who owns Gold Medal Martial Arts.

Since Oesterling's assets are frozen and could potentially be confiscated, the future of tenants like Vasquez is uncertain.

"I'm kinda anxious to get some answers myself,” he said.

Oesterling’s patients are also anxious. If his offices in Mt. Pleasant, Caro and Saginaw are closed for good, it could be a dangerous delay for a lot of people.

Russell Brown heard about the arrest when he called to reschedule an appointment last week.

"And then she did come out and say well, he lost his license. Yeah I said now what do I do?” Brown said. "I finally got into another urologist, but they want the medical records. So I called back. No answer."

Brown and others hope someone will answer the phone this week so they can arrange to get their medical records.

As for tenants in his buildings? That could be a tougher one to unravel.

