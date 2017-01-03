Crime Stoppers announces new tip-taking app

A new tip-taking technology will allow the community to submit information to help prevent and solve crimes in their neighborhood.

Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan announced the new P3tips program on Tuesday. The free mobile app allows tipsters to submit anonymous images, videos and documents to help prevent and solve crimes in their community.

The program was designed by Anderson Software. The industry’s sophisticated encryption process obscures all identifying information and provides assured anonymity for tipsters.

The public can also submit tips using p3tips.com on a personal computer or mobile browser.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and a PASSWORD. They can then login to the website and submit follow-up information, engage in real-time chat with Crime Stoppers, be informed on the outcome of the tip and access any reward information.

Counties that offer the Crime Stoppers program in Mid-Michigan include Flint/Genesee, Saginaw, Bay Gladwin, Iosco, Arenac, Midland, Ogemaw, Alpena, Presque Isle, Alcona and Montmorency.

