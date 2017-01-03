AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 3 cents

The price of gas is about to increase. AAA is reporting the national average for a gallon of gas is about $2.29.

The price of gas is about to increase. AAA is reporting the national average for a gallon of gas is about $2.29.

We'll soon be paying more for gas as part of a broad plan to pay for better roads in Michigan.

We'll soon be paying more for gas as part of a broad plan to pay for better roads in Michigan.

Will gas tax raise enough money to get job done?

Will gas tax raise enough money to get job done?

Folks heading back to work in the new year are feeling extra pain at the pump.

Folks heading back to work in the new year are feeling extra pain at the pump.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 3 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday night the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.42 per gallon. That's about 49 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

The lowest average price was about $2.34 per gallon in the Lansing area, while the highest average was about $2.47 per gallon in the Marquette area.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Copyright 2017 (WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.