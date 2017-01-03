At least one hurt in two-vehicle crash - WNEM TV 5

At least one hurt in two-vehicle crash

Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

We're working to learn details about a two-vehicle crash in Bridgeport Township. 

It happened at King Road and Dixie Highway around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening. 

We know someone was hurt, but do not know the extent of their injuries. 

