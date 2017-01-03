Illinois law enlists hairstylists to prevent domestic abuse - WNEM TV 5

Illinois law enlists hairstylists to prevent domestic abuse

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
CHICAGO (AP) -

An Illinois law that takes effect Sunday aims to take advantage of the trusted relationship between hairstylists and their clients to prevent domestic violence.

The law requires one hour of abuse-prevention training for almost 92,000 Illinois stylists, barbers, cosmetologists, estheticians, hair braiders and nail technicians. The National Conference of State Legislatures says the measure appears to be the first of its kind in the country.

The anti-domestic violence nonprofit Chicago Says No More pushed for the law and worked with the industry on its language. It does not require beauty professionals to report violence or intervene.

Instead, the training provides them with information about resources they can share with clients.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Community struck by tragedy comes together with new painted rock trend

    Community struck by tragedy comes together with new painted rock trend

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:29:16 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    One community was struck with several tragedies in the past year. Now its residents are coming together to share their compassion and spread some happiness.

    More >

    One community was struck with several tragedies in the past year. Now its residents are coming together to share their compassion and spread some happiness.

    More >

  • 5 pound bag of pot seized, headed to Ohio from Michigan

    5 pound bag of pot seized, headed to Ohio from Michigan

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:39 AM EDT2017-07-07 13:39:49 GMT
    Source: MSP Metro DetroitSource: MSP Metro Detroit

    Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit tweeted out a picture of a trooper holding a five-pound bag of marijuana. 

    More >

    Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit tweeted out a picture of a trooper holding a five-pound bag of marijuana. 

    More >

  • Annoyed by all those robocalls? Here's how to stop them

    Annoyed by all those robocalls? Here's how to stop them

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-07-06 16:25:30 GMT
    During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million.  (KCTV5)During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million.  (KCTV5)

    During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million. 

    More >

    During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.