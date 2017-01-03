Divers slowly search bottom of Lake Erie for missing plane - WNEM TV 5

Divers slowly search bottom of Lake Erie for missing plane

CLEVELAND (AP) -

Officials looking for a plane that disappeared a week ago in Ohio with six people aboard say divers guided by an underwater locator beacon detector are searching the bottom of Lake Erie.

Beacon transmissions helped narrow the search area. But officials say the divers have only a few inches of visibility, so they'll move slowly as they feel around the lake bottom.

The water search resumed Friday in extremely cold weather. Authorities say they're looking for debris by air and along the shore as weather permits.

The plane vanished shortly after takeoff from a Cleveland airport Dec. 29. Officials say they've found some debris consistent with the missing plane.

A Columbus businessman, his wife, two teenage sons, a neighbor and the neighbor's 19-year-old daughter were aboard.

