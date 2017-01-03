Pickup truck stolen from restaurant parking lot

Police need the public’s help locating a stolen pickup truck.

Argentine Township Police Department took the stolen vehicle report about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The grey 1998 Ford F-150 was taken with keys from the parking lot of Ekklesia on the Water restaurant.

The suspect appeared to be a female with shoulder length blonde hair, wearing blue jeans and a purple coat, police said.

The vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Silver Lake Road.

The truck has a Pennsylvania license plate of ZHM5879.

Police have not released photos of the truck or the suspect.

If you have information, call Det. Doug Fulton at 810-735-5317 or 810-280-0987.

