Authorities: Man wanted to have inmates kill ex-girlfriend

MASON, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say a Michigan man offered to pay two fellow inmates and an undercover police officer to kill his ex-girlfriend and possibly others while he was jailed.

The Lansing State Journal reports one of the inmates told police Tunc Uraz offered to pay him $2,500 and wanted him to bludgeon the victim. Authorities say Tunc agreed to pay the officer $2,000 for killing the woman and $500 for every additional person killed.

The 49-year-old Haslett man was ordered to stand trial last month on three counts of soliciting murder. The case is pending in Ingham County Circuit Court.

Uraz's attorney Mike Nichols says informants' motives and credibility will be issues as the case moves forward.

The investigation began in late August as Uraz was being held on stalking charges.

