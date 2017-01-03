Authorities: Child dies after being left unattended in tub - WNEM TV 5

Authorities: Child dies after being left unattended in tub

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say a 1-year-old child has died after apparently being left unattended in a bathtub in suburban Detroit.

TV stations WXYZ and WDIV report police responded Monday in Dearborn Heights and the death was being investigated as accidental.

The child's name wasn't immediately released.

Details about the circumstances of the apparent drowning were under investigation Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

