Police name 26-year-old killed in crash

A 26-year-old female is dead after she was involved in a car accident Tuesday morning.

The accident happened about 10:30 a.m. at Frost and Brennan in Saginaw County's Richland Township.

The woman who died, Kateri Ann Biniecki, was driving a Ford Focus. She was from Gratiot County.

The other driver, a 26-year-old woman from Merrill, was driving a Chevy Trailblazer. She had her 2-year-old daughter in the vehicle.

One of the vehicles was traveling east and one was traveling west at the time of the accident. Police said one of the vehicles crossed the center line, causing the accident. It is unclear which vehicle crossed the center line at this time.

Biniecki later died from her injuries, family said.

The Merill woman and her daughter were taken to an area hospital. The daughter has since been released, but the mom is still in the hospital, Richland Township Police Chief Jack Doyle said. Her condition is unknown.

The accident remains under investigation.

