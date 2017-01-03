Township wants to distance association with Flint

Residents in one Mid-Michigan township said their association with Flint brings higher insurance rates and lower property values.

Part of Grand Blanc Township shares Flint zip codes and residents want to change that.

"People will mail things and find out that, hey it's redirected back to them three weeks later because they put Grand Blanc on them and it should have said Flint and a different zip code," Township Supervisor Scott Bennett said.

One of his tasks at hand is to clear up something he said has been causing some confusion and possibly costing people money.

Most of the township falls under zip code 48439, which is considered a Flint zip code.

"We have people that put the address in their GPS and end up not being able to find out where they want to go," Bennett said.

Some residents are concerned they are paying higher insurance rates based on their zip code.

The Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce, along with residents, have been hoping to have the zip code changed. That requires an official appeal to the United States Post Master General in Washington, D.C. It is unclear if the appeal would work.

"It depends on how compelling of a reason we can give to the post master general. The research that I've done indicates that it's a very steep hill," Bennett said.

Boyd Crazen has been living in town for 62 years. He said he is not worried about insurance rates and only has mail issues occasionally.

"Sometimes they put it in an apartment building that's got the same address as mine, but it's not the same street," Crazen said.

Bennett said he will be meeting with the Chamber of Commerce soon to see where they left off in their efforts.

