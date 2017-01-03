Art center displays chandelier made from Flint water bottles

Artists are using the Flint water crisis as inspiration for their art.

One of the more popular pieces is "The Water Bottle Chandelier." It hangs inside the Anton Art Center in Mt. Clemens.

Art Director Phil Gilchrist said people stop in their tracks when they see it.

"What started out as an idea that looked kind of cool quickly took on a much more substantial meaning, when we were able to source our water bottles from Flint," Gilchrist said.

Flint residents helped with the project by collecting water bottles for months before the project started.

Gilchrist said it took more than 100 volunteers and thousands of water bottles to create the piece of art.

Once all of the water bottles were collected Anna Doe, art volunteer, helped put the piece together.

"Stringing them together, cutting them in strips, which was pretty rigorous. The whole re-purposing and recycling, it certainly worked here. A beautiful thing," Doe said.

She said most people are stunned when they find out what the hanging light is made from.

"Mostly, people really enjoy looking at it. They are baffled it's cut water bottles. They just can't believe that something could be assembled to look quite the way it does from material that people often will throw away or recycle," Gilchrist said.

The art center enjoyed the chandelier for the holiday season, but want to send the piece back home.

"I'm going to be reaching out to Flint Institute of Arts to see if maybe this would be something they would be interested in displaying locally. I think it could have a lot of meaning and significance to the people who are living there and going through this right now," Gilchrist said.

