Bakery to host pledge for donuts promotion

A patriotic promotion is putting free pastries in children's hands, just for saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

Parents can take their children to any Cops and Donuts location in Michigan next Saturday to receive a free donut. All they have to do is recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

"It is important that our community and our young generation doesn't get sight away from the Pledge or Allegiance," said Becky Blue, with the Bay City Cops and Donuts bakery.

The kids will also be able to meet military veterans and active duty military personnel in the shop. It's a chance to thank the men and women for their service.

