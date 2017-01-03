Neighbor rescues family from burning home - WNEM TV 5

Neighbor rescues family from burning home

A mother and her children were sound asleep when they were saved from their burning home by a good Samaritan.

The man was able to wake the family and help them out before the flames spread throughout the house.

"I was in shock. It didn't really hit me because I'm seeing it as we're blessed," Julie Wallace said.

A fire ripped through her rural Huron County home Sunday morning while the five people inside were sleeping.

"I was told there was balls of flames rolling over my oldest daughter's bed and that's where the fire had started was in the attic above her room," Wallace said.

Wallace believes the story would have a different ending had it not been for her neighbor's quick actions.

"There wasn't any thinking involved, just react," said the hero, who wished to remain anonymous.

He said he saw smoke billowing out of the house near the town of Ubly and made the quick decision to run inside.

"I was yelling probably words I wasn't supposed to, but I was letting them know how serious it was and that the house was on fire and just said, 'get out,'" the man said.

The house sustained a lot of damage during the fire. Now the family has nowhere to live.

"I just hope someone in the Ubly school district lets them rent a place for a while or give them something because they don't have a home," the man said.

Wallace is trying to deal with the aftermath of the fire. She said she is forever grateful to the neighbor who saved her family.

"Thank you so much. You don't even know. My family wouldn't be whole without them," Wallace said.

