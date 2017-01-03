Company stands by plan to bury nuke waste near Lake Huron

A Canadian company that wants to bury waste from nuclear power plants less than a mile from Lake Huron says a study of alternative sites has found none better than a location already being considered.

Ontario Power Generation says it has submitted additional information requested by the Canadian environment ministry, which has delayed a final ruling on the proposal.

The company wants to permanently store low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste in rock chambers more than 2,000 feet below the earth's surface near Kincardine, Ontario.

Spokesman Kevin Powers said Tuesday the company looked at two other potential sites but concluded they would be more expensive and raise more environmental concerns than the preferred spot.

The proposal has drawn opposition from activists and many elected officials in both countries.

