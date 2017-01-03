Flint city attorney no longer employed by city

The city attorney for Flint, Stacey Erwin Oakes, is no longer employed by the city.

Mayor Karen Weaver issued a statement Tuesday evening with the news. She would not go into detail about the vacant position.

“I can attest to the fact that Mrs. Oakes is no longer employed by the City of Flint. Furthermore, I do not discuss personnel matters publicly," Weaver said.

TV5 will update once more information becomes available.

