Nurse appealing decision in lawsuit over jail inmate's death

A judge says a lawsuit against a jail nurse can go forward in the 2013 suicide of an inmate in northern Michigan.

Donna Sigler is asking a federal appeals court to reverse the decision. Shane Bays hanged himself in the Montmorency County jail where he was locked up without bond for driving with a suspended license.

Federal Judge Robert Cleland says others in the case have immunity in the civil lawsuit, but not Sigler. He says there's evidence that the nurse knew Bays needed immediate treatment for mental-health problems. The judge says a jury should look at the case.

The 28-year-old Bays had complained about anxiety, paranoia, severe rage and voices. He told the jail that he had been hospitalized weeks earlier.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.